44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 998 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

