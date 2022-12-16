Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $201,950.14 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zeta Global Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of ZETA opened at $8.58 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.