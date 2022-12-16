Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.33 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.00 or 0.00264149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $732.57 million and $40.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00084505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00059022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,924,794 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

