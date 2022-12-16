Zacks Research Weighs in on FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on FORM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

