Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $1.03 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05551393 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $571,441.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars.

