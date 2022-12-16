Woodstock Corp Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,895,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $65.70. 282,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

