Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.28.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.64 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.