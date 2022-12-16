Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.28.
Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.64 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.