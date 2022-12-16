Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Wix.com Stock Performance
Shares of WIX stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.10. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $164.10.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
