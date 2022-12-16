Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

WGO stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.56. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

