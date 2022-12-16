William Bickerton Rudge Sells 44,031 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 44,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77), for a total value of £27,739.53 ($34,032.06).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

AXS stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. Accsys Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.83 ($2.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.20. The stock has a market cap of £136.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

