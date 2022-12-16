William Bickerton Rudge Sells 44,031 Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) Stock

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 44,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77), for a total value of £27,739.53 ($34,032.06).
Accsys Technologies Price Performance
AXS stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. Accsys Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.40 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.83 ($2.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.20. The stock has a market cap of £136.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67.
About Accsys Technologies
Read More
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.