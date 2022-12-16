Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 26.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $796.40 million, a P/E ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $268,800.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,730.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,190 shares of company stock worth $1,256,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

