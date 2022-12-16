WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 4.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.41 million and $701,104.72 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00421002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018272 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

