Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

