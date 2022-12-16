Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
