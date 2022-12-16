West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,401. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day moving average is $359.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

