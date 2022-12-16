WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

