WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $126.89 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $126.89 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,526,464 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

