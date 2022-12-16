Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.65 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $342,204.83 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,440,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,465,339 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
