Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.01-$6.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.99 billion-$598.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.48 billion. Walmart also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $145.36 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.