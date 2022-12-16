VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.98

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.98 and traded as high as $47.60. VSE shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 31,704 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in VSE by 71.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 169.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

