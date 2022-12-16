VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $791.75

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.75 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 663.57 ($8.14). VP shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.37), with a volume of 4,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.76) target price on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

VP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £275.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,070.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 791.01.

VP Cuts Dividend

About VP

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. VP’s payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

