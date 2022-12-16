Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VNT opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $303,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 17.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 16.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

