Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 489,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $11,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE:VNT opened at $18.91 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

