Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 14.22 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 11.65 and a 52-week high of 22.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.12.
Volkswagen Company Profile
