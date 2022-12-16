Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 14.22 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 11.65 and a 52-week high of 22.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.12.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

