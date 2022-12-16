Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Director Sells C$73,000.00 in Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,643.01.
Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE VUX opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. Vital Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.