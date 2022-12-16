Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,381 shares of company stock worth $636,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

