Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

VNOM stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.7% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

