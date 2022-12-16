VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.01

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.01 and traded as high as $56.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 5,225 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.