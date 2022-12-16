VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.01

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.01 and traded as high as $56.89. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 5,225 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.
