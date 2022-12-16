VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 30,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,608. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 263,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.