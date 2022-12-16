VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 30,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,608. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
