Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $43.08 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $11,146.43 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $43.08 or 0.00252975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

