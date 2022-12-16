Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.93 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $42.93 million and approximately $678,377.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00850747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00104923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00617455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00277318 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,042,063 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

