VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $736.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VEON by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 677,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VEON by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in VEON by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 398,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About VEON

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

