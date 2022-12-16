Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.78 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175422 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,959,113.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

