Venus USDC Market Cap Hits $103.78 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.78 million and $10.31 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02175422 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,959,113.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

