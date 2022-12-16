Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Christopher W. Krueger Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,913,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,674,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

