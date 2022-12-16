Velas (VLX) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $773,122.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022793 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,388,584,808 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

