Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $54.78 million and $891,785.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00074660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,389,397,307 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,397,304 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

