Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

About Varex Imaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

