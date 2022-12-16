Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.75 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.