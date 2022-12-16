Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

