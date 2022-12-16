Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Update

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 307,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $324.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

