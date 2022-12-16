Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.38

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.38 and traded as high as $99.58. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $95.85, with a volume of 4,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

