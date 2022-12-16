UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USER opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Insider Activity at UserTesting

About UserTesting

In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David Satterwhite sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $108,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 255,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.