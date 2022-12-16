UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USER. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.
UserTesting Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of USER opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
