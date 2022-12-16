USDD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.77 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $710.91 million and $38.77 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

