Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Universal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Universal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Trading Down 0.9 %

Universal Dividend Announcement

Shares of UVV opened at $52.87 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.