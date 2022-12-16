United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 6,310 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total value of $1,746,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UTHR stock opened at $275.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

