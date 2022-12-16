United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Acquires $107,195.40 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans bought 238,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $107,195.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,171.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.45 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
