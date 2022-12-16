United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Acquires $107,195.40 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans bought 238,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $107,195.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,171.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.45 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

