United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) CFO Eric J. Martin Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,433.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

