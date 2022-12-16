UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

NYSE:UNF traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.02. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

