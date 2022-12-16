Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 5,177 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,958.13.

Udemy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after buying an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 592,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Udemy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.