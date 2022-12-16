UBS Group Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.