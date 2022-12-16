UBS Group Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

