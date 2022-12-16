UBS Group Begins Coverage on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

JBL opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

